Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 1: There is good news for you!
Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 1: There is good news for you!

Dear Pisces, the day promises to be exciting as you plan something special for your romantic partner. Plan carefully a monthly budget to avoid financial turbulence.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Pisces! Smile! There is good news for you!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces! Smile! There is good news for you! Your goals will be achieved and your targets will be met with flying colors today. You can now focus on your priorities and aim for higher things in life. You are likely to forge new relationships, which will help you broaden your horizons later on. Socializing will help you build lasting relations with people of interest. Maintain your cool under tough situations and do not get distracted from your goals. Travelling with friends will help you unwind. A destination of your choice will add to the excitement. Pushing property matters ahead and postponing a decision is advised for now. Pursue it when the time is right. Students will set their gaze to their goals and succeed in achieving them. 

Pisces Finance Today 

You will need to carefully plan a monthly budget to avoid financial turbulence. Over expenditures are likely to pinch the pocket, so make sure you buy only those items that are an immediate necessity. Being judicious in your finances and monetary planning is advised by the stars today. 

Pisces Family Today 

Your family elders are likely to demand your time, but your hectic work schedules may not allow you the luxuries of domestic bliss. Be patient and caring enough or you can expect a showdown at home. 

Pisces Career Today 

On the professional front, you will need to play your cards well to win over not just your opponents but also to exceed your boss’s expectations. Avoiding getting into confrontations with colleagues will ensure smooth sailing at work. 

Pisces Health Today 

 

You are likely to turn towards spirituality to relax your mind. A few breathing exercises will also help you strengthen your state of mind. Your physical health overall appears to be fine and you shall remain fit too. 

Pisces Love Life Today

The day promises to be exciting as you plan something spicy for your romantic partner. Your beloved is likely to reciprocate your feelings and you will rekindle your passions to enjoy more collective togetherness. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Orange 

 

Manisha Koushik,Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

