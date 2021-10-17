Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 17: Don't miss success opportunities

Dear Pisces, you may expect a visit from your family friend after the long waiting. Some may get a hint on appraisal.
Pisces, today you will get the motivation to do something great on the family and financial front.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:45 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are known for their sympathetic nature. They are full of empathy and always are kind to people around them. Gracious nature of Pisces makes them unique from rest of the world. Pisces are the soul filled with deep innate strength and audacity. They are attracted by the spiritualties of life and act intuitive by nature. Pisces aren’t the fragile creatures; they possess the ability to thrive in the harsh environment. You are someone who is easily hurt by people, so you need to keep yourself strong. Pisces can expect to have an average day without any adventures involved. But your sweet family time is going to leverage your happiness. So, try spending greater time with your family members. 

Pisces Finance Today

Dear Pisces, if at all you are planning to buy an unconventional vehicle, this time sounds perfect as the markets are sparkling with attractive choices. Some of you may also get hints about an appraisal coming your way.

Pisces Family Today

You may expect a visit from your family friend after the long waiting. Some of you can expect to go on a jolly ride and enjoy the cool breeze of the day. 

Pisces Career Today

Pisces never miss an opportunity to succeed at your work. This attitude of yours is going to help you to make remarkable gains on your stock market portfolio. 

Pisces Health Today

Health is not only about how well you are keeping but also about how peaceful your mind is to allow you to walk through your day with ease. Even 5 to 10 minutes of meditation can help you achieve the peace of mind that you may be lacking.

Pisces Love Life Today

Lovely! You may feel enlightened about the feelings of love. If you have been someone who believed that love is a luxury that you couldn't afford, then you are likely to meet someone who is willing to pour all the sweetness in them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

