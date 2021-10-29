Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 29: Troubles foreseen at work

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This day may bring some good opportunities and hope. You should avoid getting intimidated by a family matter or things happening around you. Some issues are foreseen on the work front, but you are not responsible for them, so take things lightly. All business-related matters will be resolved easily. Homemakers may get tired and exhausted of their monotonous routine and plan for recreational activities or picnics to get rid of stress.

It's a quite unique day that may become rewarding for people who work in the creative field. There are chances of getting a promotion or salary hike soon. A property dispute may get into your head and make you tense. Do not worry things are likely to sort out as the time proceeds.

Pisces Finance Today

You have nothing to be worried about your financial matters. You are good at managing money, so investment in big schemes is foreseen. Those who are planning to buy a property, they should wait a bit longer.

Pisces Family Today

Day seems a bit disappointing on the family front. A family dispute or property matter may disturb your peace of your mind. Married couples may also find it exhausting to manage household work and expenses.

Pisces Career Today

You have some good qualities that may help you crack an interview and get a job in a reputed company. Some need to work on their body language to impress clients and make people notice you.

Pisces Health Today

You are going to enjoy good health. You should take care of your diet and health in order to maintain it. Some may add supplements to their diet in order to maintain strong immunity. Drink plenty of water in order to be fit and hydrated.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will be able to feel the power of true love for the first time ever. Some may take their relationships to the next level by getting engaged or married. Good news is foreseen for those looking for a compatible love match.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Green

