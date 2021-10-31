Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 31: Expect a surprise in love life

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, your gentle and caring nature will work in your favour and bring people, who matter to you most, closer to you. It is likely that some people might take you for granted due to over outgoing behavior. Be wary of such individuals, who only want to harm your interests. Staying away from negativity will augur well for you today. Your creativity, imagination and your artistic bent of mind will bring you leadership positions in all walks of life. You need to focus on tasks at hand to stay ahead in competition. Surprises are in store for some of you towards the end of the day.

Pisces Finance Today

Today, your financial position will remain satisfactory. An additional source of income will take a lot of your efforts to be maintained. However, it will start giving handsome returns once it picks up pace. Travel for business expansion is on the cards for some.

Pisces Family Today

Your domestic front will be very joyous today as children are likely to make you proud. You will bond well with your loved ones. However, losing your cool over insignificant issues would create rifts in relationships.

Pisces Career Today

You are likely to handle work pressures with ease despite your hands full with new assignments. Timely help from your colleagues will help in completing all your work in time. Your talent will impress your bosses.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will be good and no major ailment is likely to affect you. Some of you need to pay extra attention towards your stomach-related problems as they might cause discomfort if not treated in time. You will enjoy the benefits of a sound mind.

Pisces Love Life Today

An interesting personality, who you had a crush on, is likely to fall for your charm today. An exciting new relationship is on the cards for you. You are likely to plan a romantic weekend with your beloved, where you will get to enjoy some magical love moments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

