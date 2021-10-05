Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 5: See what all things favour you
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 5: See what all things favour you

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
You should wait a bit longer if you are planning to invest money in the property market.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, this is a good day and you may receive appreciation on the professional front. You are a determined and hard-working person and all your hard work will be paid off at work, so cheer up. 

Your good financial condition will allow you to expand your business and explore investment opportunities in real estate. You should wait a bit longer if you are planning to invest money in the property market. Everything seems in sync except the love front, so try to understand your partner's feelings and be available for her/him.

What else is in store in your kitty? Take a read to find out!

Pisces Finance Today

You have various income sources that will keep your bank balance brimming. Some businesses will thrive and bring good profits for some. It's a good time to invest in stocks or mutual funds. Retailers can experience a good footfall and see an expansion in their customer base.

Pisces Family Today

RELATED STORIES

Things will remain okay on the family front. Your busy schedule will keep you from attending a special event or celebration at home. Your partner will support your ideas and respect your decisions. You would need to invest some time building skills to pamper those around you – being blunt would just not be the right thing! 

Pisces Career Today

You will shine at work by doing great by using your skills, smartness and creative ideas. Some may be able to impress clients with their communications. Some businessmen will get good deals and new clients.

Pisces Health Today

You will feel healthy and energetic today. Those who have been following a fitness regime will get desired results soon. Yoga will work wonders for aged people.

Pisces Love Life Today

There may be some difference of opinions between you and your partner, but you will be able to resolve to a mid-point soon as well. If you are going to propose to someone you like, you should wait a bit longer. Avoid being too vocal about things that make you uneasy – this is certainly not the right day or it may dent your relationship with the one you love! Watch Out!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope sun sign horoscope pisces astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 5: Promotion is foreseen for some

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 5: Get a chance to be appreciated

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 5: Zodiac tip to buy a house

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 5: Creativity will win the day
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP