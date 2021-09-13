Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 13:Wait for a new opportunities in career

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are difficult to define and unpredictability describes you best. You are spontaneous and love to surround yourself with compatible people. Your dedication to any work you take up is matchless and you are emotionally stronger than what others think of you. You do not leave any task unaccomplished and any relationship broken. You swim against the tide to favour your friends and family and are more inclined towards the artistic field. You are greatly adored by your near and dear ones and your compassion makes you an emotionally strong-willed personality.

Pisces Finance Today

Although your financial situation is quite satisfactory, you need to be careful in your over expenditure or it might burn a hole in your pocket later. Your reserve cash inflow will allow you to invest in a new business, but do not depend on it completely, as the plan could backfire.

Pisces Family Today

Family life will remain blissful, except for instances where you are likely to get into heated arguments with your parents. Stay away from negative thoughts to restore normalcy in the homely atmosphere.

Pisces Career Today

A new opportunity will come your way to add to your skill set, which you should grab with both the hands. You will get a chance to gain hands-on experience of a new project at workplace. Those looking for a change of job are likely to strike it big.

Pisces Health Today

The day promises to be satisfying on the health front. You will be free from any major ailment, except for weather-related allergies, which can be cured at home too. You will be full of energy, which you can divert towards practising martial arts or rigorous exercises.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those nursing a broken heart will find that their romantic partner would want to bury the past and reconcile. Give them a chance and start afresh. A coincidental encounter with an interesting personality from work is likely to turn into a romantic affair in the coming days!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Tan/Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874