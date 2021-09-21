Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: A big day in love life

Pisces

People born under this sign are compassionate and selfless, but can become unemotional and detached. Today, your positive traits are likely to make things go your way in all aspects of your life. However, take things seriously that are happening on the professional front.

Pisces Finance Today

Your previous investments are likely to mature and get you good returns. It will be a good idea to reinvest the money earned in selling your property into some other property. You will manage to achieve financial stability by curbing wasteful expenditure. Saving for child’s education will be a step in the right direction.

Pisces Family Today

Visiting a new tourist attraction in the city, that is set to become a tourist hub of the country, is possible. Helping out a family youngster with his/ her school assignment will help a family elder pass the day constructively. Some of you may be busy shopping today for a forthcoming wedding.

Pisces Career Today

Currying favour for a prized assignment may not work, as it can expose you and lead to loss of reputation. Those dissatisfied with the way things are going at workplace must complain to seniors; change only happens when you raise your voice. Not performing well in exams is not the end of life, so cheer up.

Pisces Health Today

The key to good health and fitness is not simply taking up an exercise routine, but continuing with it. No amount of motivation will make an overweight family member take up physical exercises, so lead him/ her by example. Always stress upon good eating habits.

Pisces Love Life Today

A relationship going strong may soon culminate in marriage. Today, you may announce your decision to tie the knot with the one you love. A college affair may blossom into a full-blown romance. Some of you can plan a second honeymoon, just to put the spark back into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

