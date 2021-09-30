Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Expect a change in lifestyle

Pisces ( Feb 20- Mar 20)

With your determination and plans, nothing can set you back from your goals. You love your independence and that gives you the power to turn even the most unlikely situation by your side. Today is your day to make new contacts that will be profitable in the future. Socializing with people can benefit you today. Try not to get emotional in small matters. If you feel, you want a break then you can plan a short trip. A little change in your lifestyle can give you a good kickstart.

Pisces Finance Today

Before investing in any deal learn about its history. Research about the topic or take experts advice. Don’t fall for attractive financial deals. Your luck is good with property investment.

Pisces Family Today

You are likely to plan a short trip with your family. This trip will bring closeness between your family members. Moreover, your family will be your emotional support today. A good time with family can cherish your mood and give you emotional strength.

Pisces Career Today

You will make use of your skills excellently in your workplace. Even a small good suggestion by you will be appreciated by your seniors. For people seeking a job, you might get a reputed job in a good company. Moreover, promotions are also likely on your way today.

Pisces Health Today

You may feel a bit disturbed related to health today. Headaches, joint pain or certain allergies may bother you. Proper diet and good sleep can overcome this problem. Also, avoid oily and junk food today. Have a balanced diet and meditate.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner may want your attention today. There may be a small misunderstanding or a fight. The only solution is to stay calm. Try to appreciate your partner or thank them for being in your life. Sweet gestures can avoid sourness in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874