Pisces Daily Horoscope for September 13, 2022: Comfortable financial position

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives have what it takes to realize many of their desires and ambitions today. You are likely to have the drive and enthusiasm to chase your dreams. The favourable position of your lucky star will continue to support you when it comes to being organized, handling situations and taking control. A sound financial position would enable you to luxuriously enjoy life. A positive and creative approach toward family problems would enable Pisces natives to find a timely solution. You need to take complete rest to keep your mind functioning properly. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Pack your bags and be ready for an amazing holiday. A vacation is likely to go as per the schedule and treat you to an extensive fun-filled trip. Pisces students pursuing research are likely to get favourable results. Those shifting to a new place may find suitable accommodation without any hassle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today After a doubt of low returns, the new day can be particularly stimulating and favourable towards Pisces natives’ financial plans. Businessmen are likely to make a heavy investment. You can also think about starting your independent business.

Pisces Family Today After a brief period of tension, Pisces natives are likely to rediscover the joys of sharing and caring. Solidarity and gaiety emanate from your family relationships today. It's time to teach children how to nurture and honour loving relationships.

Pisces Career Today Pisces natives must seize the opportunities offered to them on the professional front and impress seniors with their work. An ability to relentlessly pursue professional goals may lead Pisces natives to a position of authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today A get-together can sometimes lead you to overindulge, so keep an eye on yourself and adopt the best possible lifestyle. Pisces natives need to be beware of things or events that will play with your nerves. If possible, maintain distance from things that stress you out.

Pisces Love Life Today On the romantic front just be careful that you don’t get too carried away. Disagreements with the one you love are possible but can be handled tactfully too if you try. Prolonged tensions in marital life could upset your peace of mind and you must find a way out now. Single Pisceans should not rush into commitment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON