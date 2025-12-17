Pisces Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: A senior at the workplace may try to belittle the achievements
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Take up every new task as each will pave the way for growth in your career.
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, All targets will be met today
A happy romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Resolve official issues with professionalism and utilize the wealth for smart investments today.
Be sincere in your love life, and this will help you handle the crisis today. New opportunities at work will help you grow in your career. You are safer when it comes to money today, and your health will also be normal throughout the day.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Be diplomatic in a relationship and avoid clashes or verbal fights. Your efforts and your dedication to making the relationship work may help clear out all the misunderstandings. You may discuss the relationship with the parents for support. You should also be ready to be a good listener. Singles would likely meet someone special, and sometimes, the relationship may get firmer in the coming months. You can introduce the lover to the parents in the evening to get their approval.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Take up every new task as each will pave the way for growth in your career. Be open to criticisms and do not be hesitant to express your opinions at team meetings. Entrepreneurs will also be successful in launching new concepts today. Those who are keen to expand the trade to foreign territories will be fortunate to find promoters.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in. You may pick the day to buy electronic appliances. You will also be successful in settling a property issue within the family. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry and vehicles. You may plan a foreign trip if the funds permit that. Some long-pending dues will be cleared today, and a financial dispute will also be resolved. Female natives will inherit a family property.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Be careful today while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. This is more applicable to senior natives who may also develop pain in joints. Females may complain about gynaecological issues, which will need medical attention. You should be careful about the diet, which must be rich in fruits and vegetables.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
