Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2023 predicts health issues for seniors

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 16, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for September 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Cut down personal egos for a happy relationship.

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March

Daily Horoscope Prediction says Your attitude decides your future

Single Pisces natives will fall in love today for good. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Avoid major financial decisions for safe future.

Cut down personal egos for a happy relationship. Handle professional crisis with care and handle money issues with sincerity. Your health may have minor troubles.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to fall in love today. Some fortunate Pisces natives will find an interesting person and the stars of romance are stronger today, you may also propose to receive positive feedback. Those who are already in a relationship should avoid arguments in their love life and must look ahead for a bright future. Your ex-flame may come back to life and the old relationship may restart. However, married Pisces natives must ensure that a relationship won’t impact their married life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to be successful in the job. Some Pisces natives can expect new challenges but you’ll resolve them and will meet the deadline. Those who are not happy with the current profile can update the profile on a job website. New interview calls will start arriving in the evening. Some businessmen will see success today despite issues with authorities and promoters. Some healthcare professionals will see opportunities to move abroad for jobs.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Despite a strong financial status, it is advised to not take a financial loan today. Some Pisces natives will need to spend money on emergencies at home. A sibling will need assistance for legal trouble and a friend may also ask for financial aid which you cannot refuse. Today is good to invest in property or speculative business but ensure you are safe to make long-term investments.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have health or lung infections need to be careful today. There can also be complications associated with breathing. Some seniors may fall down while walking in slippery areas. Ensure you take precautions while traveling, especially long-distance. You may have a sensitive throat and it is important to avoid anything that can impact the throat.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

