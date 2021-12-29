Pisces Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

In the year 2022 you are most likely to move ahead in your life despite all the odds. When your confidence returns it will help you make quick and correct decisions. Take directions as and when required to move through whatever you come across this year. You will pay more attention to your personal development. As the year 2022 goes into its last half you will feel more secure in your personal and professional life. Students will find their confidence returning and should work harder for their future. You might exceed your expectations and your quality of life will improve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance in Year 2022

In deed some of you are going to reap rich profits by the middle of the year. There may be an increase in your wealth in the future too and this may make you feel more secure. Side income is likely to be helpful for those starting new.

Pisces Family in Year 2022

On the domestic front you may not have enough time to spend with your loved ones. Avoid neglecting your children due to your hectic schedule. Remember, standing by each other only makes life more welcoming and meaningful.

Pisces Career in Year 2022

On the professional front, the year 2022 may be quite rewarding as you will get the benefits from your past efforts. Some of you may face uncertainty in your jobs. Corporate workers can expect promotions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health in Year 2022

This year 2022 will be average as some issues can reoccur because of negligence. It can bring you discomfort and trouble. Minor infections can occur which can be overcome with a strict diet and healthy habits. Nothing is impossible when you dedicate yourself towards fitness sincerely.

Pisces Love Life in Year 2022

On the romantic front, you can expect fulfilment and happiness as your bond grows stronger. Those in a committed relationship might face some troubles in the first two months because of some misunderstandings. Mend your ways and work sensibly to bring back lost love in life.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 2, 9

Lucky Months: March, June & December

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}