Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 22: A good day is predicted

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day may bring events into your life that have deep meaning and involve showcasing skills and talents that you may have been reluctant to reveal. This could lead to a fruitful side business or even a full-time job if things develop along the right lines. The day’s sunny vibes encourage you to take stock of your daily routine and how well it’s working for you. If certain habits have become ingrained, shine a light of awareness on them and consider if a few tweaks and changes might make things better. Some wrong decisions taken in the past can come and trouble you, causing disturbance and apprehension. In such a situation, try to solve every problem patiently and calmly, otherwise, you may find yourself alone which will add to the existing problem. Consult your family elders or a mentor for a new perspective. Dealing with the issue proactively will enable us to find a more effective way to deal with it.

Pisces Finance Today

Those into business are likely to make unexpected monetary gains and some big opportunities coming your way. A loan that was pending for a long is likely to be repaid, which may bring financial relief.

Pisces Family Today

The sudden arrival of a guest at your home can infuse the family atmosphere with joy and happiness. Your children deserve all your attention today. You must help them whenever they need it. Also, ensure that they eat right.

Pisces Career Today

There is a possibility of getting a promotion at work after some of you discharge your professional duties efficiently and on time. Working professionals will be able to bag the job and posting of their choice. Your hard work and efforts at your workplace will be financially rewarded as well.

Pisces Health Today

Some problems in your personal life may weigh you down. It could leave you feeling restless and it may also lead to stress. Inculcate more stress-relieving activities in your everyday routine. Practicing yoga and meditation daily can help.

Pisces Love Life Today

If your relationship needs a little sparkle, you can certainly get it after giving your partner your time and attention. Expect a new beginning in your love life as you may meet someone you are attracted to in a chance encounter.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

