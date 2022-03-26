Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 26: It's time to grow your love

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Dear Pisces personality, you are the last sign of the zodiac list and that makes you a perfect amalgamation of all signs and their respective strong qualities. You are highly flirtatious and like to stay in your own dream world of fantasy. You love yourself more than you love any other person and that at times can make you selfish. But at the same time, you have a big heart that cares for other and wishes the best of the society at large. Being a water sign, you are introvert and emotional in all regards. Today you must explore the small details and mysteries of life. You are going to stay in an inquisitive mood today and will have this sense of awe and amazement in everything that attracts your attention through the course of the day. Make the best of the day with your spiritually inclined thinking style.

Pisces Finance Today

You believe in social welfare and today you are in some serious mood for charity. You are feeling inclined to help the poor and under privileged and you might spend a great amount of your savings in this cause.

Pisces Family Today

Pisces, because you are an introvert you don’t express your true feelings to your loved ones easily and this can create some frustration in your family affairs. Be expressive and have a family discussion to take things in the right direction.

Pisces Career Today

You are going to stay extra careful and vigilant for your job roles at your work place today. Your diligence will help you to achieve some challenging tasks in little time. Your boss can also appraise your working style.

Pisces Health Today

Your health is doing fine but it is best advised to you that you don’t take it for granted. Staying active and following a fitness regime will help in maintaining better health and body. Eat light meals and stay hydrated.

Pisces Love Life Today

You shall gift or surprise your partner or spouse today. It would be great if you both go on some small vacation to hills or beaches and get rejuvenated with a new spark and rekindled hope in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

