Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 31: Don't let failures ruin your plans

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are a responsible person and love to rise to the occasion. You are always the first person to lend a helping hand to those in dire need. Your goodness often goes unnoticed as people fail to acknowledge your genuine efforts and misunderstand you. You are a true Piscean who is a dreamer and loves to avoid the harsh reality of life. Some of you may also receive new opportunities to get closer to your goals. You get distracted very easily. You must focus on goals and understand that you can achieve all that you wish. You are a fighter, and you don't let your failures ruin your plans. Students who are willing to go abroad for a degree are likely to get their parents’ approval. Students are advised to make a proper plan before pursuing the course. You can consider investing in an ancestral property shrouded in controversies. The deal is likely to prove beneficial for you.

Pisces Finance Today

The day is likely to be great as you will hear some good news concerning your investments in mutual funds and the share market. Avoiding investing in gold is advisable for you. You must consider investing in a friend's business.

Pisces Family Today

The arrival of a new family member is likely to change the mood of the entire family. The new member will be the center of everybody’s attraction in the house. You are likely to enjoy the day with your family and have a great time.

Pisces Career Today

Those who are planning to switch jobs can consider doing so. You might be asked to relocate to some other city for your new job. You can take up the job as it may offer you a good remuneration and perks.

Pisces Health Today

If you are planning to lose weight, then you are advised to consider the advice of a loved one seriously. Those recovering from any infection are likely to see positive results. You are advised to make your workout more fun.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those who are single can get engaged soon. You are likely to be busy with preparations and everything will be perfectly romantic for you. You must just enjoy your day and continue planning for a happy life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

