Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

You may not find yourself as a fit in this materialistic world where everything works with the principle of money. But being the true Piscean sign that you are, you also must have some realistic and practical approach in your life to go through. Follow your heart but at the same time, also apply your mind wherever you are taking big and important decisions in life. you shall also have the blessings of planet Saturn in your horoscope and this will help you to get rid of any delays and pendency in your life. You shall have the courage to face the brutal reality of life with a bold smile today. Rest all is working fine and you can expect a good to moderate day in process.

Pisces Finance Today

A new business partner can make an entry and he/she can significantly help in improving your financial assets and liquidity. The investment portfolio can also increase substantially.

Pisces Family Today

You can stay dependent for some big task on your family members; especially your spouse and they can fulfill the task with great success. They can also stay supportive during the high and lows of the day.

Pisces Career Today

You are making big efforts but must be concerned with your steady career growth. But you shall not worry at all as all is going to be well in the future and you can expect good results as well.

Pisces Health Today

Take care of your knees and feet today. Don’t over exert yourself and try to avoid walking especially to long distance if possible as it may ruin your pain further in the future.

Pisces Love Life Today

Today it would be best if you act like a dream lover to your spouse or partner. They have patient, trustworthy and compatible to have your company as a lover and you must reciprocate this love and affection with a nice romantic gesture.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

