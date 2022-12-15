Pisces Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Astro tips for business

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Dear Pisces, be ready for some financial bonuses today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may need to invest money wisely for the long term. You may have a good financial back up plan to deal with tough times if any. Your family may be in good health and finances. You may shift to a new place along with your family. The new home may be decent, peaceful place for you. Good health may become your priority today. These may also bring a glow to your overall body. There may be a radiance all around.

Pisces Finance Today

You may become financially self-sufficient and stable today. Your shares may come with huge dividends and may give you good money. You may read a lot about financial deals and investments. You may thank the universe for proving you with good finances.

Pisces Family Today

You may be fortunate to always have complete family support with you. Your sibling may be a source of inspiration to you. You may spend quality time with your parents. There may be a family meet today and you may enjoy some delicious, home-cooked food with your siblings.

Pisces Career Today

Pisces, you may have to learn how to avoid starting any confrontations at work. You should make an effort to stay calm and avoid any disputes. If you feel that your co-worker is doing wrong, you may respond stubbornly, which may not be good for you.

Pisces Health Today

Today you may be casual regarding your health. You may feel worn out because of this. But nothing to worry, just take care of your food intake and you may feel good to go. A healthy meal or work out may keep things under control.

Pisces Love Life Today

Congrats Pisces as you may find your love at work today. You may have admired your beloved secretly but may not have shared the same with him/her. Today may be the day when you may tell him/her about your fascination. You may be thrilled by the response you receive. Gear up for a bright day!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

