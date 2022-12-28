Pisces Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Arguments over love

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel very happy in work and office today while getting lot of recognition and awards with expectation to get some bonus. Your work performance may get recognized by your superiors and all colleagues. You can look forward to career progression and newer roles. You may look forward to some official travel for short term also. It will be great opportunity to further connect and network with your seniors. You may look forward to some good returns in investment and plan to invest in a house soon. Your family time will be relaxed but exhausting. You will bond with your family for their care and support. But you may get concerned with your love partner and can get into arguments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

You may make some good profits today and feel happy with your finances. You may save today by cutting expenses and like to maintain your budget. You may plan some near property for yourself.

Pisces Family Today

You may enjoy good food with your family together and able to help your house in kitchen and cleaning. You may feel tired but with support from your life partner, you may be able to resolve long pending issues.

Pisces Career Today

You may get lot of recognition today and may loo forward to some additional roles with chances of promotion and appraisals. You may get some bonus in office and your boss maybe happy with your work performance. You may meet some old colleagues and may discuss about your future work plans. You may add some skills to your resume and may get some job opportunities calls from outside also.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

You may feel happy but concerned for some skin infection. You may feel energized to work more and exercise but you may have to avoid junk food and too much sweets. You may have to plan your health goals and have to get committed to get into fitness.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may get into arguments and debates with your love partner. You may feel bad with their rude behavior. You may feel drained and angry. You may avoid talking in high tone and using angry words. Keep your cool and divert your energies in things that bring you happiness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON