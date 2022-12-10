Pisces Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Some monetary luck

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your children are likely to make you feel very proud today. Daily astrological prediction says, you are a very lucky parent to be blessed with such intelligent kids. Brilliant performance in their studies as well as in other activities will bring praise and recognition to the family. It is the right day to reward your children for their efforts. There is a high chance that you will plan an outing with your family today. However, it is advisable to delay any travel plans until next week as there is a high possibility of facing an unfavorable situation outside today. Rather, it would be a wise idea to invite your relatives and have a celebration at home. Your kids will appreciate you and you will have a memorable evening together

Pisces Finance Today

You wanted to buy a house long ago, but due to certain unavoidable circumstances, you were unable to do so. However, the stars are in your favor today and any property-related decision will bring you favorable results. Your business will prosper today.

Pisces Family Today

It is a time to celebrate with your family. Your kids have excelled in their activities, and they have made your family proud. Ensure that you give your kids something special so that they will remain motivated in life and continue to bring honor to your family.

Pisces Career Today

It will be a regular day at work today. You may feel loaded with work in the morning and this may make you anxious. Keeping calm and working honestly is the most effective course of action. Once you pick up the pace, the day will be in your favor and you will enjoy the results.

Pisces Health Today

Tiredness may stop you from carrying out your regular routine in the morning. It is advisable to go for a short walk with your kids and this will brighten you up. Make sure to drink plenty of water and avoid any fried or junk food.

Pisces Love Life Today

You have avoided approaching your crush for a long time due to your introverted nature. However, your friendly nature has created a very positive impression on your crush and you will be surprised when your crush approaches you with a proposal. Make sure to dress neatly and smell fresh.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

