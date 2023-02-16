Pisces Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Make travel plans

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Travel plans are likely to be fruitful today! Daily astrological prediction says, opportunities await those who wish to relocate to a foreign country. You may end up at a beautiful place today. Healthwise, things are quite moderate. Going for a brisk walk will help improve your breathing and overall stamina. You can also opt for a meditation class to curb the obsessive thoughts. Your body may feel light as a weather. Professionally, you may expect a moderate day with the usual happenings. You can expect a friendly brunch with your colleagues. You may have regular meetings that would end in a positive direction. Financially, you may have to go through a difficult situation as hefty expenditures knock at your door. Things look quite normal and predictable in your family. You can expect to spend some time with your family members today. Your love life is also quite peaceful today. Your partner is likely to present an affectionate gesture for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

You may have to tread on egg-shells when it comes to money. An overseas friend is likely to loan money from you. You may have to cut down on your expenses as you struggle to maintain a steady source of income.

Pisces Family Today

Things are quite steady in your family. Your family members may plan a family picnic. Younger siblings are likely to feel pampered today. those in their thirties can expect a deep conversation with their parents.

Pisces Career Today

Your career seems to be on a very professional track. You can expect a friendly conversation with colleagues and your seniors. You may have to think about leveraging your skillset to attract lucrative opportunities.

Pisces Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s a healthy day ahead Pisceans! Your body may feel quite active today. Your mind may not feel quite productive today so don’t stress out over minute details and delve into negative thinking.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to sail through quite peacefully. You may spend some quiet time with your partner as you plan a trip together. You can think of doing some bonding activities if you feel disconnected.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON