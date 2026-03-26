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    Pisces Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Do not compromise on ethics in the job

    Pisces Horoscope Today: There will be official pressure, and start the day with meditation to face it calmly.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love taking risks

    Give up ego in the love affair & take up new responsibilities at the workplace to prove your professional mettle. Financial prosperity will come with good health.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    The love life is productive today. All professional targets will be met, and financially, you will be stronger to make crucial investments. No serious medical issue will also trouble you.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    You need to realize that no relationship is permanent, and many twists and unexpected events can make your day chaotic. Some long-distance love affairs may not be as smooth as you assume. Work on this before the day ends. You may fall in love with someone working at your office, and this relationship can become serious in the future. Married females should be more accommodating in life. Some relationships will also demand more time to get to know each other.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on ethics in the job. Despite the pressure, you must follow the guidelines on a project. Some IT professionals will take charge of a new project, and the client will be satisfied with your confidence. Minor problems will be there within the team, but ensure you keep everyone happy. Some disagreements with a business partner may occur in the first half of the day, and this may impact the business. Handle this crisis with a mature attitude.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity will be at your side. This will help you make smart investments, including in the stock market. There will be instances where you will spend for legal and medical reasons. Today is auspicious to buy gold, and you may also own a car in the second half of the day. Your sibling would ask for financial help today, and you need to find funds for it.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    There will be official pressure, and start the day with meditation to face it calmly. You may join a gym or yoga session, which will help maintain a proper lifestyle. There will be challenges related to breathing as well. You may also have complications related to the lungs, while diabetic natives will require medical attention in the second part of the day.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Do Not Compromise On Ethics In The Job

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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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