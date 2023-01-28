Pisces Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: A happy-go-lucky day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are doing well financially. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you are advised to take caution and don’t splurge the money on frivolous things. You may experience an entrepreneurial spirit with you that becomes your guiding force. You have taken extra care of your health and it shall not go waste. You can think about joining a gym class to increase your muscle gain. Any sporty activity is likely to keep you extremely happy. Professionally, it seems like a happy-go-lucky day. Your boss may be quite happy with the way things have been done. You are soaring high everyday, so keep those hopes up. It’s a usual day at home with no scuffles related to money matters. You may have to take some strict decisions for the younger ones. Your love life may go through a rough patch today. You might feel too emotional today and may get easily hurt. Let the conflicts resolve and then you can go to a special vacation with them.

Pisces Finance Today

Your finances seem to be quite well managed. You can think of progressing your financial projects. You may expect moderate returns from real estate investments as well. Your financial knowledge is likely to increase.

Pisces Family Today

You might undertake a religious journey with your family members. You can plan a trip to a religious place with the. This spiritual bent in your family is most likely to keep you in touch with your inner self.

Pisces Career Today

You are full of passion and confidence today. Any lined up meetings and conferences are likely to go in as planned. You can think about creating a team bonding activity as your team might need a little break.

Pisces Health Today

Your health is likely to remain your priority. You may indulge in some sporty activities like swimming and feel the heat. A balanced mindset can really take you places today. Pursue a low-key hobby and enjoy some me time.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your love life may not go as expected. You might feel a little too emotional today as your partner gets engaged in some other activities. You may crave for their attention and indulge in an argument with them. Have some control over your emotions to save your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

