Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 10

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A brilliant focus on your strengths can make this a day one to be celebrated. It may also bring interesting offers and exciting possibilities your way. If you have been unsure of your life goals previously, it would be well worth writing down your intentions and reading through them regularly. As they sink into your subconscious, you'll find they begin to manifest almost effortlessly, taking you by surprise. Despite a slow start, you may be able to fulfil your desires you will get relief and your confidence and self-esteem will increase. Stay confident. This may help you initiate new projects that you have not been able to do for a long time. Those of you who wish to go abroad for your studies may get to set foot on foreign soil for your education as stars seem favorable to you. Any travelling related to your job or business is likely to be very fruitful and safe today, so go ahead and enjoy.

Pisces Finance Today

There may be a sudden gain in your income and this helps you pay off your outstanding dues easily before time. You could gain through prudent investments in the stock market.

Pisces Family Today

On the personal front, use your intelligence to solve sensitive issues. This will prove to be a positive time for domestic matters and completing long pending household chores. You will get assistance from your younger siblings in completing pending work.

Pisces Career Today

You could face some extra stress at the workplace due to a lack of cooperation by colleagues and team members. It is important to communicate with them clearly and set expectations. If you are already working abroad, then you may see some struggle in your life.

Pisces Health Today

You are likely to recover from an old illness that may have been bothering you with a change in medical approach and preventive care. You will be inclined towards spirituality or higher learning to enhance mental capacities.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those who are in a romantic relationship are likely to share a warm bond with their partner. The committed lovers may plan to take your relationship to the next level and introduce your partner to your family.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

