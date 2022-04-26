Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Dear last sign of the zodiac list, oh Piscean born person, you are represented by the image sign of two fish tied together that escaped from the shackles of a monster as per Greek mythology. This representation has bestowed you with the qualities of being transparent, mystical, artistic, creative and philosophical in almost all endeavors in your life. You like to stay free and work for the welfare of the society at large. Your spiritual bent of mind is not everyone’s cup of tea to understand easily. You make a good soul with pure intentions. But today, it shall be about you and you shall stay little selfish to make the right development and progress in your life, especially in the professional sector. Property dealings might also be favorable for the day.

Pisces Finance Today

Don’t freak out on the small losses incurred in the past and instead make strategies and plans to improve and enhance your present financial portfolio. You can have great returns coming from the real estate.

Pisces Family Today

Family members may stay demanding of your love and affection and you shall reciprocate the love and support got from them in the recent past. Enjoy a good time with family, get involved in cooking and other such activities.

Pisces Career Today

It is time to make some strict workable and achievable goals relating to your career growth. Be selfish in this aspect and think of only your benefits. Don’t rely and trust your co workers.

Pieces Health today

Go for a rejuvenating morning walk in garden and try to connect with the five elements of our existence. This will help you bring in more clarity, vision and focus in life.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse may showcase an unconditional love and affection for you. You shall take some time out from your hectic schedule and spend it in the company of your lover and take your relationship to next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026