Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 4

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Dear Pisces born person, you enjoy the simple and small things in life and you stay happy and contented in your own manner and space. At times, your this trait of bring so self involved is taken as being selfish and someone who is interested in only his/her own interest. But this is not true and only few people know this about you. You are also a people pleaser and have this great counseling skill of guiding people with the right choices and path to chose in life when trapped. Today, you may be asked with the same situation to help an old friend. You may visit some religious place which will make you inclined spiritually and take this in the right direction to make good positive changes in your life’s journey.

Pisces Finance Today

You are getting the desired results for the hard work and efforts that you have been putting in improving and enhancing your financial profile. Don’t invest big amounts in share market as it can incur small loses.

Pisces Family Today

It would be best if you take some time out from your respective busy schedule and spend in the warmth and love of your family members. Understand your family needs and be responsible with your home duties.

Pisces Career Today

Your professional life is going to stay in the top of your game. You are rewarded with some good promotion and new opportunities to explore in your work life. Job seekers can get an offer for a new job.

Pisces Health Today

Don’t take your health and fitness for granted today. It is best if you make a fitness resolution and abide by it fully to notice a positive change in your body.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is getting a feeling of being ignored and neglected because of your hectic time routine. You shall make it up by taking them out for a diner night or movie.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026