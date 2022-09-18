Pisces Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Love life complications

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces, your finances may be in good health. You may get a decent return from your old investments. Your monthly income may rise a little. You may be satisfied with your monetary gains. Your family may be enthusiastic and may plan to go out to a social gathering. There may be some really exciting moments today with near and dear ones. At work, you may not lose focus and work with complete dedication. You may avoid any arguments with anyone. You may show your efficiency and may turn into a favorite of your boss.

Pisces Finance Today You may not initiate any new financial deals. You may feel that there are no chances of making a good profit. You may not find yourself effective in business agreements. There may not be any signs of success. Luck may not be in your favor.

Pisces Family Today Pisces, you may find a spirit of cooperation among your family members. Everyone may be happy with you. You may get the support of your loved ones. You may get to meet your old friends. You may have complete clarity with regards to family responsibilities and you may keep fulfilling them.

Pisces Career Today Your pace of work may be as expected. You may think big and act accordingly. You may fulfill all responsibilities at work. You may take complete advantage of opportunities that may come your way.

Pisces Health Today Pisces, today you may face some health issues, which may make you impatient. You may need to control your short-tempered nature. You may have slight headache or backache but it may be manageable. It may be possible that you have messed up your sleeping schedule lately. Pisces, you truly need that sleep so go ahead and relax.

Pisces Love Life Today There may be some confusion between you and your partner. You may try to clarify your point but things may get even more entangled. Today may not be a day of peace or calmness. Your love for your partner may seem to disappear for the day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

