Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Travel on cards

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians are likely to have an average day. Your health remains average. Regular activity may keep you busy. Your professional front seems usual. Lack of action or interaction at work is likely to wear you out. Same goes for your family front. An uninteresting day at home may take away the joy. Fun activities or an outing with children may fill cheer in your domestic life. On the love front, your hectic schedules may result in lesser romantic meetings with your significant other. Make time for them or regret later. Your financial front may be precarious. Put money in securities only if you are sure, or it could lead to huge losses. However, on the bright side, your long pending travel plans may finally take shape. Enjoy your time amid nature. Property matters may or may not yield profits. Students are likely to prepare well for competitive exams.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarians may have to start looking for an additional source of income as they are likely to face cash crunch today. Do not rely only on your job alone for steady monthly earnings. You may have to save for emergency needs.

Sagittarius Family Today For Sagittarius natives, there may be misunderstandings with their spouse, which may disrupt the harmony at home. However, situations are likely to go back to normal with the intervention of your family elders.

Sagittarius Career Today The workplace of Sagittarians may be rife with competitiveness amongst colleagues. You may have to put your best foot forward to thwart the competition. New assignments may keep you on your toes.

Sagittarius Health Today Sagittarians may have to watch their health closely as minor ailments are likely to aggravate into something serious if left ignored. Consuming everything in moderation and quitting alcohol can help in staying fit and fine.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Ignoring your love life may lead to strain in your romantic relationship, Sagittarians. Your beloved may demand your time, attention, and affection, which you may have to prioritize over everything else to keep the spark alive.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

