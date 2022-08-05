Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: A joyous day ahead

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarius natives pioneering spirit places you at the forefront of whatever is going on around you and put you in a commanding position. Creativity backed by efficiency would enable to achieve desired success on the professional front. People with passive income may receive a positive outcome. Working against parental guidance could vitiate the family’s joyous atmosphere. A well-controlled mind would help in enjoying sound health. Planning a trip for your significant other will infuse a new spark into your relationship. Taking independent decisions would immensely benefit Sagittarius natives. It is advisable to check the authenticity of the real estate agent, whom you are dealing with. Any laxity may create problems later on. Make sure you use your spare time by following the things that you enjoy doing the most. Many people want to fly international and you are one of them. Don’t forget to carry important documents while embarking on a long journey.

Sagittarius Finance Today Business contacts that you develop today may benefit in the long run. Sagittarius natives running their enterprise in a partnership may successfully implement new plans. It is time for you to keep a tight hold over unnecessary expenses and increase savings.

Sagittarius Family Today Some pressing work may come first today, even before friends or family! Try to balance professional and personal life to keep skirmishes at bay. Disputes and issues of any kind should be given top priority. Sagittarius natives may experience some loneliness on separation from other members of the family.

Sagittarius Career Today Your terrific energy is pushing you in bold new directions today and you're sure to blaze at least one trail toward an exciting goal. You will be prepared for higher-ups to take note of your talents and drive and are willing to make bold moves to be noticed.

Sagittarius Health Today You will be driven by an urge to pamper yourself today. Prioritize that sauna, massage or even a night out with close friends and you’ll be glowing from the inside out. Mental joy may enable you to help and guide others with wisdom and understanding.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You get the opportunity to enjoy a candlelight dinner in a cosy restaurant with your significant other. A strong romantic bond is likely to lay the foundation for attraction and mutual love. Single Sagittarius natives succeed in catching the attraction of an attractive person but need to act courageously to turn it into a romantic affair.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

