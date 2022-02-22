Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 22: How to turn dream to reality

Dear Sagittarius, it's the time to dream and turn your ideas into reality as you have the capability to make the good things happen in your life. Stay positive and practical.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is an awesome day and you may get a chance to execute your plans or ideas on the professional or family front. Some may experience more growth on the personal level and feel more confident. It's the time to dream and turn your ideas into reality as you have the capability to make the good things happen in your life. Stay positive and practical.

You can make the most in finances, career, health and love by uncovering your talents. You are working hard to maintain good physical and mental health and you are going to enjoy positive results.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front and you may treat yourself and splurge a lot on shopping, traveling and enjoying your favorite cuisine. You should not get out of control with your expenses.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front and you may find happiness and peace of mind at home. Some may take authorities role around home responsibilities.

Sagittarius Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front and you should be ready for magical things to happen at office. This is a favourable day for people work in writing and marketing sector, they may get recognition or reward.

Sagittarius Health Today

This is a good day on the health front and favourable planetary position may impact your creativity and communication in a positive way. You should use your energy in completing your pending tasks and enjoy recreational activities.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a moderate day on the love front. You may take some risks to make your day fun filled, you should be careful while doing so. There are chances that your partner may not appreciate your efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

