Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for March 3: Look how workplace will treat you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good fortune is yours for the taking and utilizing today. A small opportunity may lead to a big deal for you today. Keep your eyes open and put your best foot forward.

Faith and support will help you through any obstacles. The stars are likely to align in your favour and your plans may start to take shape. Your clear-thinking ability may help you achieve great things, be it in your professional or personal life. Many opportunities may come your way, giving you profitable options to pick and choose from. If given the chance to travel, accept the offer and prepare well. Complications or delays could occur but the overall experience will change your perspective and connect you with new insights. Property received through inheritance is likely to bring good gains in the coming time for some. Students desirous of studying in a prestigious institute may get some good news today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Good handling of tax matters may enable you to save much. You may do well in money and finance matters today. You can also expect to have a much better inflow of money.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to remain protective towards your family. However, you are advised to be in the listening mode in family matters to avoid conflicts at home. The health and well-being of your children is likely to improve bringing a huge respite from worry and apprehensions.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your leadership qualities are noted in the workplace. Expect to gain some new sense of authority among co-workers. Professionally, you’re on top of the world. Your plans are all falling into place instead of falling through today!

Sagittarius Health Today

A disciplined diet and a regular exercise routine may help you maintain balance. Some of you may get into professional sporting activities, which is likely to keep you fit and energetic.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your busy schedule may be keeping you away from your partner so make sure you reach out to your significant other in whatever way you can. Prioritizing the needs of your partner is likely to bring the two of you closer to each other made the romance exciting.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

