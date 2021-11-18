Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 18: In love, control your emotions

Dear Sagittarius, you are advised to practice patience in order to deal with the challenging situations of life.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a normal day and you may see some ups and downs on the business front. Some may feel a bit confused and find it hard to choose the right career option or investment opportunity. You may feel a bit dull in the first half, but do not get discouraged. Your health should be your priority, so try to opt for healthy lifestyle. If you have been suffering from cold or cough, you are advised to consult with doctor to avoid any major issue.

Some may plan a short trip in order to relax and break the boring and monotonous routine. You are advised to practice patience in order to deal with the challenging situations of life. Some difficulties are foreseen on the financial front, so avoid investing your money in the wrong or tempting investment deals.

How stars have planned your day? Find out below:

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may face some financial difficulties, but you can manage these issues. You are advised to think about savings and controlling your expenses.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may get extra responsibilities on the home front. Some may find it hard to spend quality time with parents due to extra workload or business issues. You are advised to keep your cool and practice patience while dealing with kids.

Sagittarius Career Today

Some business-related trips are foreseen. Everything seems okay on the professional front. If you are planning to ask for a salary hike or promotion, you are advised to wait a bit longer.

Sagittarius Health Today

Those who have been looking after themselves, they may feel energetic and physically fit. Some may be influenced by fitness freaks today and try to make fitness their lifestyle

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Avoid being oversensitive as you may annoy your partner. Bad mood of your lover may make you pay, so avoid discussing anything important with your spouse or lover today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Saffron

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

