Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 21: Look for stability in health

Dear Sagittarius, you may feel lucky and blessed to have supporting family members who are always there for you in the time of need.
A great day it is going to be, Sagittarians!
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

 

This is a lucky day and you may excel in many areas today. Your energy and enthusiasm may help keep domestic environment cool. If you are planning to visit your old friends or close relatives, then go for it. Some good business ideas or investment opportunities may knock your door, but you should think about all the aspects or take experts advice before making any final decision.

Dining out with family or a romantic date with someone special is going to be an amazing experience today, so get ready to enjoy the quality time. Some business trips may prove productive for businesspersons and get you knew deals or clients.

 

How have stars planned your day? Find out below!

 

Sagittarius Finance Today

You have good financial condition and now you can invest in property. Some may get some beneficial deals on the business front. Some may splurge in home renovation or decoration.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may feel lucky and blessed to have supporting family members who are always there for you in the time of need. Your spouse may admire your efforts on the domestic and business front.

Sagittarius Career Today

You should keep your cool on the professional front. Some complicated situations may arise at work, but you may find a way to handle it. Just ask your seniors to help or guide you.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health is stable. Some may also find an alternative home remedy working well in treating a prolonged health condition. Some may try some mild fitness activities under the guidance of gym trainer.

 

Sagittarius Love Life Today

 This is an awesome day. Some may plan a long drive or a romantic trip with a partner that may turn out to be a wonderful experience. Those who are single may attract someone special in life.

 

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Gray

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

