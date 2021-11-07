Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 7: It’s the right time to invest!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day brings happiness and joy in your life as you start your day with positivity. You may dedicate the day to yourself and to your interests. You may nurture your personal relationships and give time to your loved ones today. A changed perspective towards work is likely to keep you ahead of your competitors. A simple step can make a huge difference in your life. Do not ignore any opportunities that could lead you to the top. Stick to your creative side and pursue a hobby to unwind from the routine stress. Travelling to unexplored places is likely to help you get closer to nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, your wealth is likely to increase, which may help you in starting your dream business. You may receive monetary profits from several sources. Investment in property can turn out to be profitable.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic front may be enjoyable today with the arrival of guests at home. Everyone is likely to be in a cheerful mood. Children would make you proud with their accomplishments. Family life would be peaceful.

Sagittarius Career Today

With inflow of new projects at work, you may not find the time to relax. This is likely to hamper your productivity on the professional front, negating your chances of a well-deserved increment. Do not lose patience in trying times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

You may not suffer from any medical condition today, but you still need to be mindful of your health. Watch your dietary intake to avoid aggravating any underlying problems. Light exercises may help you stay fit.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those in a relationship since long are likely to settle down in holy matrimony. This may not only strengthen your relationship as a married couple now, but also give you a chance to understand each other better. Enjoy the period of intimacy and romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026