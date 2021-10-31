Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 31: Get confronted with work today

Dear Sagittarius, many opportunities are likely to come your way, which will give you several profitable options to pick and choose from.
You are likely to work closely with those in power and get your work done easily.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

Today, your logical reasoning and clear-thinking ability will help you achieve a great deal. Many opportunities are likely to come your way, which will give you several profitable options to pick and choose from. However, sometimes you are impulsive and your irrational decisions end up creating more troubles for you than you know. You need to think wisely before you reach a conclusion. You will value your relationships more and prioritize them over everything else. Your clear-cut and blunt opinion will help you turn your ideas into workable plans. You are likely to work closely with those in power and get your work done easily. You will listen to your heart rather than listening to your mind to do things that make you happy. 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

Investments made in schemes in the past will start to bring handsome returns now. A profitable source of income will come your way today, which will prove beneficial in the long term. An immovable asset will also bring rich returns. 

Sagittarius Family Today 

Those married in recent times are likely to get more time to spend with their spouse, which will strengthen the relationship. A difference of opinion with parents at home is on the cards, which will require you to handle the situation in a more matured way. 

Sagittarius Career Today 

On the work front, there will be some challenges, which you will overcome in no time efficiently. Those in the marketing sector will have a rewarding career. You are likely to receive support from your bosses and helpful subordinates. 

Sagittarius Health Today 

You are likely to turn to a healthier diet to get in proper shape. You will have to seek medical attention to treat minor ailments. Leaving them untreated for long is can aggravate the problem. 

Sagittarius Love Life Today 

Arguing with your partner over trivial issues is likely to put a strain on your romantic relationship. Uncertainty might prevail in your otherwise blissful love life, which you will have to resolve patiently and responsibly. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Peach 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

