Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: Avoid self-medication

Dear Sagittarius, do not take a back seat in your efforts as you will be happy with the steady progress in all spheres of your life. The day is a good one for those who are in debt.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Favorable position of the stars will allow you to go and out and do what you want with your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

 

Favorable position of the stars will allow you to go and out and do what you want with your life.  Maintain stability in your negotiations and seek the support of your family to succeed in all that you attempt today. Do not take a back seat in your efforts as you will be happy with the steady progress in all spheres of your life. This will bring you much satisfaction and enable you to stick to the larger goal that was drawn long back. Don’t be in a rush while dealing with matters related to buying and selling property and if possible, avoid any deal today. Some of you may go to a religious place or pilgrimage with family. The trip will be spiritually wonderful.

 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

 

The day is a good one for those who are in debt. With steady and regular earning, you will slowly plan to repay all your loan/loans on time. You will meet all expenses today with adequateness as finances remained balanced. Proper examination before investing in long-term schemes will bring handsome gains in due course of time.

 

Sagittarius Family Today 

 

No matter how unfavorable the circumstances are, you will get full support of your kin. Some positive news from your child’s side or achievement will bring happiness for entire family.

 

Sagittarius Career Today 

 

The team spirit that exists at your work place will enable you to tackle various projects expertly and efficiently. If you've been expecting a settlement of some kind, today it might finally come or show signs of coming soon. 

Sagittarius Health Today 

 

Though your health remains on bright side throughout the day, if you get any minor infections, it is advised to visit a doctor. Avoid self-medication.  Incorporate a proper diet plan and have plenty of water to improve your well-being!

 

Sagittarius Love Life Today 

 

Use new but innovative methods to attract the attention of the person you like secretly. Your efforts will be rewarded with success. Rekindling love life is important at this juncture of life to avoid stagnation. 

 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

