Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Love beckons, time to act
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Love beckons, time to act

Dear Sagittarius, It's your day to enhance your love story. However, do not get impatient and irritated for small things.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:29 AM IST
You may shine in all activities you do.

Sagittarius ( Nov 23- Dec 21)

The urge to acquire more is high today. You may shine in all activities you do. You also need to put a full stop to urge for more and more things. Good time to experiment with possibilities and your skills. Consider the advice of your seniors or well-wishers. Follow their right path and you will surely succeed. Few things are easily accomplished today. However, do not get impatient and irritated for small things. Keep a check on your stress level. 

Sagittarius Finance Today

Finance related issues are quite okay today. If you are planning to invest, go for a safe investment. Purchasing shares may not be much in your favour. Property investment is a sound idea. Moreover, avoid lending money today.

Sagittarius Family Today

Family life is not all that great today. There may be few arguments so try to avoid them. Find a solution to a problem rather than making it worse debating. Behave politely with everybody at home to avoid glitches. 

Sagittarius Career Today

This is the time you have been waiting for your career to grow. Take this opportunity and apply for government jobs or interviews. It is also a good day to start your dream job. Working professionals may get the support of their colleagues.

Sagittarius Health Today

A great day to enjoy good health benefits. A sense of positive and ecstatic energy is flowing through your body. It is also a good day to go for adventure activities and boost your adrenaline. Give your physical energy the excitements it is in search of.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It's your day to enhance your love story. A dreamy day is waiting for you filled with romance. Single people may also find their desired love today. Some of you may even get surprised with an exclusive proposal from your love interest. 

 

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

