Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 4, 2022: Luck may shine on you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) The day may turn out to be quite beneficial for Sagittarius natives today. Adapting to changes may help you pave the way to reach your goals. You may have to come out of your comfort zone to broaden your horizon and take the risk. On the professional front, luck may be shining bright on you. Your enthusiasm may land you leadership opportunities at the workplace. Your monetary situation looks healthy. Past investments in the stock market may bring expected profits for Sagittarius natives. The family front is likely to be vibrant with children bringing laurels in their respective fields of study or work. Brief periods of tension on the romantic front need to be tackled patiently. Your soaring level of confidence may enable you to put in more effort. Sagittarius Students need to give undivided attention to their studies to succeed. Investment in a property or land may bring rich returns. Travelling to an exotic location may be on the cards for some Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Finance Today On the financial front, Sagittarius natives may receive a handsome amount of money from speculative deals in the business. A new source of income is likely to keep bringing steady profits, which may secure your future on the monetary front.

Sagittarius Family Today A company of children may work as a panacea for your stress. Family youngsters may plan to settle abroad for studies. Spending time at home is likely to keep everyone in good spirits. Overseas relatives may surprise some Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Career Today Putting your innovative ideas to good use may keep you ahead of the competition on the professional front. Taking part in prestigious projects is likely to elevate your professional status and bring you recognition. Sagittarius natives may get to enjoy the fruits of their past hard work.

Sagittarius Health Today On the health front, minor ailments are likely to force you to rely on medications. Taking part in sporting activities and including yoga in your daily life may help you stay fit. Stay away from cosmetic procedures for now.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your romantic life is likely to be a little unpredictable today as your beloved may be in a foul mood. Tread carefully and avoid raising controversial issues for now. Singles Sagittarians should avoid being too trusting and naïve while meeting new partners.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

