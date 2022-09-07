Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022:It's a positive day for career

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21) Sagittarius, your financial situation may remain good. You may think about new projects to invest buy may not get the zeal to decide. You may try to enjoy this stability in financial matters. Your family may plan to attend a destination wedding and may like to take you along. You may enjoy this planning and may decide to go. You may be excited sitting and discussing matters with everyone at home. There may be a feeling of close bonding between all members. You may have a tough time at your work place as your senior may not be satisfied with your performance. You may have to face an adverse action from the management. However, you may not lose your peace of mind and may stay healthy.Sagittarius Finance Today In terms of finance, your past investments may bring dividends this week. You may feel satisfied with your past decisions. You may start to look at making fresh investments but may not finalize anything today. There may be no stress on the financial part. Sagittarius Family Today Your family may show immense love and affection to you. They make take you out to rejuvenate and feel relaxed. Your children may bring you joy by performing well in sports. You may feel fortunate to be a part of a lovely family.Sagittarius Career Today You may not be able to focus on your work as you may get distracted by the informal gossip in the office. You may have to rely on your practical knowledge as others may not come forward to help you. Be alert Sagittarius, people may not be as good as they appear to be.

Sagittarius Health Today You may enjoy positive results in your health and life. You may have a peaceful sleep and a fresh morning with plenty of enthusiasm. You may follow your exercise regime religiously.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You may not find your love to be so exciting. You may need to work on it so that it may not lose its charm. It may be important for you to boost your romance. Take it lightly as everything may eventually settle down.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

