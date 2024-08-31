Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024 predicts fortune in business

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you do not let politics dictate points Resolve relationship issues diligently & consider taking up new roles at the office that promise professional growth. No financial issues also exist today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024: Handle wealth carefully and health is also normal today.

Consider taking up new roles at work. Be careful about outside interferences in the love affair. Handle wealth carefully and health is also normal today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while giving opinions as your lover may take it differently. Avoid arguments and also ensure you spend more time together. You must provide personal space to the lover in the relationship and not impose your opinions on the partner. This will strengthen the relationship. You may plan a vacation this weekend where you both will spend some quality time together. You may also meet your ex-partner today and the chances of rekindling the past life are high.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a professional attitude today and do not let office politics impact your performance. New responsibilities require you to multitask. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, and automobile professionals will see jobs abroad and will make plans to relocate. Some issues related to ethics may happen today. This would impact those who are working in the government sector or judiciary. You may consider business expansions but it is better to wait for a day or two. Some entrepreneurs will sign new partnerships that will also bring in new capital. Students will clear examinations today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will trouble you. As wealth exists, you may decide to shop for jewelry or electronic devices. Some females will buy a new house or will renovate one. Take up the second part of the day to clear all pending dues. Today is also auspicious to buy a new vehicle. Those who are into business will get funds from partners which ensure better expansion. Ensure you keep a tab on your budget and that you are not sending foolishly.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop problems in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor whenever needed. Seniors will have pain at joints and those who have bone-related issues should be careful. Be careful about your diet and also drink plenty of water today. Minor infections including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing will be common.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)