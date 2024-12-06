Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 predicts pink of health

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the mind ready to face challenges Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today.

Troubleshoot the crisis in the love affair diplomatically. Ensure you meet the professional requirements with ease. Both wealth & health will also be fine.

You will be happy staying with your lover today. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today. Your financial status will also be strong.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your elders may not agree with your relationship and even your plan for a marriage may be in a fix. Be cautious to not put egos in the relationship that may hamper the relationship. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Ensure you maintain a positive attitude while spending time with your lover. A third person may interfere in the life of married females which can lead to chaos in marital relationships. Control this with immediate effect.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are planning a job change can keep the updated resume ready as interview calls from some good places will arrive today. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. However, you may overcome this issue through dedication and commitment. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Entrepreneurs can expect good results and money will flow into the coffers. However, they need to be cautious while working in partnerships as the chances of disputes are high.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No serious monetary issues will be there but some natives may face financial disputes today in domestic life. Avoid arguments related to money with a sibling as this can get out of hand. Ensure you take proper precautions while making online payments to strangers. Some people will resolve financial disputes within the family. Entrepreneurs may have issues related to payments and this may impact the business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You may consider a vacation as your health is in good shape. However, ensure you carry a medical kit. Those who have ear or nose-related issues must consult a doctor. The seniors will chest-related issues may develop complications. Those who have diabetes will need to be extremely careful about their diet.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)