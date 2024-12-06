Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 predicts pink of health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 06, 2024 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot the crisis in the love affair diplomatically.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the mind ready to face challenges

 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today.

Troubleshoot the crisis in the love affair diplomatically. Ensure you meet the professional requirements with ease. Both wealth & health will also be fine. 

You will be happy staying with your lover today. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today. Your financial status will also be strong.

 

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

Your elders may not agree with your relationship and even your plan for a marriage may be in a fix. Be cautious to not put egos in the relationship that may hamper the relationship. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Ensure you maintain a positive attitude while spending time with your lover. A third person may interfere in the life of married females which can lead to chaos in marital relationships. Control this with immediate effect.

 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

Those who are planning a job change can keep the updated resume ready as interview calls from some good places will arrive today. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. However, you may overcome this issue through dedication and commitment. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Entrepreneurs can expect good results and money will flow into the coffers. However, they need to be cautious while working in partnerships as the chances of disputes are high.

 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today 

No serious monetary issues will be there but some natives may face financial disputes today in domestic life. Avoid arguments related to money with a sibling as this can get out of hand. Ensure you take proper precautions while making online payments to strangers. Some people will resolve financial disputes within the family. Entrepreneurs may have issues related to payments and this may impact the business. 

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

You may consider a vacation as your health is in good shape. However, ensure you carry a medical kit. Those who have ear or nose-related issues must consult a doctor. The seniors will chest-related issues may develop complications. Those who have diabetes will need to be extremely careful about their diet. 

 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On