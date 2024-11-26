Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 predicts new job opportunities

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Learn the art of smiling at odds Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Be sensible while making remarks in the love affair and you’ll see the day is packed with love.

Work to settle the difference in the relationship. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. Consider safe monetary investments. Health needs attention.

A pleasant love life is what you may receive today. Beware of the challenges at work. You may try the fortune in speculative business. Health is normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making remarks in the love affair and you’ll see the day is packed with love. Be romantic and even plan a dinner tonight. Do not let personal egos impact the love affair. You should shed inhibitions in the relationship and must shower affection unconditionally. The professionals must avoid office romance which may seriously impact marital life. Your ex-flame may be back in life and this can be mesmerizing. Some married females may get conceived today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Keep your priorities right while taking up new tasks at work. The management trusts your potential and proves it right. You will also find new job opportunities today and attending interviews will also bring good results. Businessmen will find success. New ventures will make a profit. Job seekers will also find success today. You can also expect a rise today in salary. For students, the chances to study are high. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There is prosperity in life. This will permit you to make tweaks to the lifestyle. Consider financially helping a friend or sibling today. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online transactions with strangers. You may also get financial support from the bank today. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there. Some natives will develop chest-related issues in the second part of the day. Those who have asthma must be careful while venturing outside. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Be careful while driving in hilly areas, especially at night. You should also be careful about the diet by cutting down on sugar and oil.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)