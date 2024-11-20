Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts prosperity at home

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing through tides Look bold while having official pressure. Overcome the relationship issues and keep the partner happy today. No major health issues will also hurt you today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Experience the best moments of romance today!

Troubleshoot relationship-related issues with a mature attitude. The problems at the office will not last long and will make you stronger. Financially you are good today while minor health issues can happen.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Experience the best moments of romance today! There will be moments when you may lose your temper but ensure you do not burst out. Some long-distance relationships may be disastrous today and it is crucial you are sensitive and sensible at the same time. Do not hurt the emotions of your lover and consider the preference while making decisions. Have some quality time in an isolated area where you may also make calls in the future. Connect with the parents to get approval.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Office politics is not your cup of tea today. Do not get into verbal fights with coworkers and also avoid controversies. Give you suggestions at the workplace and your concepts will have takers. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Some entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new ventures and finding funds. Businessmen will get into new partnerships which will bring in good returns shortly. Funds will come by to expand the trade to new territories.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be your companion today and this will permit you to make smart monetary decisions. Though buying shares is a good financial decision today, ensure you have knowledge about the stock market. You can be serious about settling a financial dispute with a sibling. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day. Entrepreneurs will find new sources of funding today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

As your health is good today, you can breathe easily. However, consult a doctor whenever needed. Some seniors will complain about pain at joints while females will also develop gynecological issues. Athletes may have minor muscle-related issues and children playing may develop bruises in the evening. Viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues may also be common today. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

