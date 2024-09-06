Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 06, 2024 predicts good returns

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of ideals Focus on the newly assigned tasks at work. Your commitment to the love affair will help overcome the existing issues with the lover. Be a patient listener. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: Both health and wealth are good today.

Be cool in the love affair and consider making crucial decisions in the relationship. Be disciplined at the workplace and take up new roles with confidence. Both health and wealth are good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor friction, your relationship will be good throughout the day. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and appreciate in both personal and professional endeavors. Do not get into trouble by seeking comfort out of the love life. Be sincere to your partner and this will bring happiness. Single male natives will fall in love today and the second half of the day is good to propose. Marriage will be on the cards.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be creative at the workplace and this will help you meet the expectations of the seniors. Your professional diligence will have takers at the workplace. The management will recognize the efforts and may reward them with additional charges and a hike in the role. Some professions demand travel today. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. Some students will also go abroad for foreign studies. Businessmen will deal with new partners and can also consider launching new ventures.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will cause trouble. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You are also good to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business today. Consider buying or renovating the house today. You may also purchase a vehicle. Do not get into financial arguments with the spouse of the family. Entrepreneurs will be happy to invest in new territories and new partnerships also promise additional funds.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. You are good to travel today and there will also be relief from ailments. However, viral fever is common among minors today. Seniors should not miss the medication and should also start the day with mild exercise. Do not lift heavy objects today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including rock climbing and skiing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)