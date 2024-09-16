Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Expect positive things today Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Your love relationship will also be supported by the parents today.

Your love life today will be productive today. Despite minor challenges, professional life will see less chaos. Both money & health will be good today.

Keep egos out of the relationship and ensure your partner loves spending more time with you. Look for pleasant moments in your career today. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair is robust today and will be mostly free from issues. Your love relationship will also be supported by the parents today. Some females will expect a proposal today and this will also lead to the beginning of a strong relationship. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also surprise the lover with a romantic gift. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be productive. Those who are into hospitality, healthcare, and IT will have a tough schedule. You may spend additional hours at the workplace. Some crucial tasks will require the help of coworkers and your attitude is crucial here. Some entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals that will bring in good returns in the future. The second part of the day is good to come out with new concepts.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will knock on the door in the first part of the day. You may inherit a property. Today is also auspicious to repair your house or even buy one. You may also donate money to charity or provide financial help to a needy friend. You will see a legal issue getting settled and this will also save expenditure. You may also plan a vacation abroad as your financial status permits it.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Despite minor pain in joints, you will be good today. You may also join a gym or a yoga session in the second art of the day. Those who have heart-related troubles must stay away from lifting heavy objects. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Watch the food you have from outside and also skip alcohol while driving.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)