Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 21: Time to streamline your affairs

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This looks like it will be an uplifting day, with positive signs of progress on the horizon. This can make quite a difference over the coming weeks as plans and projects that had to be put on ice can now begin to thaw and get moving again. It’s time to streamline your affairs. Creative opportunities are likely to show up over the coming day, and you’ll need time to look into them. Enjoy your work, be creative, and at the same time find a way to get organized. If you enjoy creative pursuits like photography, painting, cooking, or any other hobby, this is the time to indulge. You are likely to get rid of all kinds of difficulties in managing your tasks and obligations, both at work and home.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are likely to retrieve the money that you had lent to others in the past which may boost your financial position. It will be a favourable time for those in business as any new project or venture was undertaken today is likely to be successful beyond expectations.

Sagittarius Family Today

There could be sudden arrival of a guest at home which is likely to improve the domestic environment. With a flexible attitude, you will be able to establish a balance in the family with your understanding. Youngsters may get relief from all kinds of problems and will be able to concentrate on their studies better.

Sagittarius Career Today

You would be brimming with unique and fresh ideas related to your ambitions and career. You may also collaborate with someone, or create a business partnership the move may help you achieve all that you desire from your professional life.

Sagittarius Health Today

If you feel pressured by your current lifestyle, this is the time to make changes so that life becomes more agreeable. You could be tempted to splurge, which might be a way of plastering over difficult feelings and helping yourself feel better. If this occurs, consider walking in nature or enjoying some pampering

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you are eager to commit further to a budding romance, then today is the time to go ahead. Some of you may even get the chance to break the ice with a certain person, make the most of the golden opportunity.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

