Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 25: Keep your ego aside

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t get disheartened by the minor delays that you may come across. You are advised to continue working hard as time is likely to be favourable soon. Don’t leave anything for tomorrow, for procrastination is your major flaw which becomes the biggest hurdle in completing most of your tasks. You must adopt a proactive attitude. Your clear-thinking ability may help you achieve great things, be it in your professional or personal life. Many opportunities may come your way, giving you profitable options to pick and choose from. Keep your ego aside and try to express your feelings to your friends at the workplace as this is likely to fetch you lots of gains. Be cautious while planning a holiday with your parents. Neglecting minor nitty-gritty can land you in big trouble. Unexpected profit from an old property is like to take you by surprise. Avoid any property deals as the stars are not in your favour. Any hasty decision while buying land or a house can cost you a fortune.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Don’t expect any great news. Your technical skills are likely to earn you accolades and bonuses. You are likely to solve some pending problems at your work. It would motivate you to further develop your earning potential over time.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to relocate following a transfer at your workplace. Your family are likely to need your time more than your money. Try to maintain good communication with your children when you are away from home.

Sagittarius Career Today

You must appreciate the unexpected gifts from your colleagues. After facing many ups and downs in your career things are likely to take a very pleasant turn. You are likely to be offered an unexpected promotion with lucrative perks. Your colleagues are likely to be very supportive.

Sagittarius Health Today

Being vigilant about your health has paid off and things are as desired by you. Your mental well-being is likely to be at its best. You are advised to take up more fun activities to maintain good health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you and it's best to make a move. Don't postpone things further. Your spouse is likely to give a surprise which is likely to help you relive our past. Those separated from their partner are likely to likely unite with them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026