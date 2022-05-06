Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius born; you are going to be successful in finding a perfect solution to a big problem that has been bothering you since a long time. With your quick wittiness, you are also going to win some praise and appreciation in your work place or in personal life. Getting famous is also quite possible with everything working as per your wish and desire today. Your friend and co workers might even surprise you with an unplanned meeting and you will pretty much like this gesture. As per your planets position in the horoscope for today, you can get fussy and irritated even in small things and therefore you must keep a watch on your anger and frustration levels for the day. Take a stroll in the evening to remain cool and composed while connecting to the nature.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Bringing prosperity and big fortune is simply what is driving your financial desire at the moment. But at the same time, you shall not make hurry and deal with your monetary transactions a little more carefully than your usual.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family affairs may stay a bit tensed and worried for this particular day. There can be some unreasonable rift happening between you and your parents. Hence you must not get into unnecessary fights.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are working with the mantra of be your best and be at rest! Therefore, you will like facing new challenges in the work today and this will keep you motivated and channelized in the right direction.

Sagittarius Health Today

Minor health issues such as flu like symptoms can develop if you do not properly take care of your health. Take short breaks in between and deep sleep is also very important for the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your partner can stay aloof in their own dreamy world today and this can make you feel irritated and annoyed. But as suggested, try to be supportive and understanding and also don’t be judgmental.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Light Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON