Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Prediction for June21,'22 states, bad health

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today your day will be favorable. Luck will give full support. You don't have to worry about small wins and losses. Think about your overall investment strategy rather than looking for short-term profits. Your boss appreciates your neutrality and professionalism. Today, you feel a little lazy and unmotivated in terms of exercise. You may feel sick today. Tomorrow you can return to the exercise wagon. If you are single, there will be a proposal that might come through family members. Don’t rush into things. You can be happy by engaging in spiritual practices. Some of you may overcome with regret and guilt. Instead of sticking to the past, try to focus on getting things right and moving forward.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Increasing your expenses at home doesn't bother you, as the prospects for an increase in income are good. Keep an eye on the overall financial situation today. Long-term investments can lay a good foundation for you at this point. Your business day will be productive as you complete many pending tasks.

Sagittarius Family Today

Brother and sister will get full support in some work. A marriage proposal will come for the unmarried, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Ignoring family matters can cause harm, so address the issue even if its non-significant.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional dreams will appear true as you begin to achieve success in career. You have to maintain your concentration and work relentlessly to realize your dreams. A much more practical approach may be needed when dealing with different types of situations at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Have tranquility. You should go to the gym, but you just don't want to go. At the very least, make sure you are eating properly today. Otherwise, the entire fitness regimen will fail prematurely.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Excessive negativity and whining to your lover can be one of the reasons your partner has been away from you lately. Your negative words affect your partner and if you use them too often, they can block you. Do not engage in a pointless debate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

