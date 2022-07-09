Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily prediction forJuly 9,'22 states, reap benefits

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) For Sagittarians, the professional front seems bright. You may be able to reap benefits of your past efforts with a promotion. This could directly impact your finances. Increased revenue from multiple sources may keep your bank account full. Your romantic life, however, may be difficult. You might not be able to devote enough time to your relationship, which could have major consequences. Set aside time for your partner. Your health may necessitate medical attention. If minor infections are not treated promptly, they might aggravate. Your domestic situation may be demanding. Not being there for your loved ones when they are in need is likely to annoy them. Travel plans that have been put off for long are likely to come to fruition. You may relax in the midst of nature. Property dealings may or may not be profitable. Students may get an early start in their new careers.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarians, your financial condition is set to improve soon. You may be able to invest extra capital in speculations after thorough market research. Funds from an additional income source may take care of your growing expenses.

Sagittarius Family Today Due to your increased spending, Sagittarius natives, there are likely to be some family conflicts. Handle the problem calmly or the peaceful environment may be disrupted. However, children are likely to make you feel better.

Sagittarius Career Today To achieve professional progress and success, you need to maintain cordial relationship with your bosses. Your subordinates may be able to help you finish pending duties. Your efforts may finally be noticed and suitably rewarded.

Sagittarius Health Today Chronic problems are likely to resurface, causing discomfort to Sagittarius natives. Medical treatment may provide alleviation. Using yoga and breathing techniques to relax your mind and relieve tension may be a good idea.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your romantic front could be a bit challenging, Sagittarians. Complications and misunderstandings may ruin your relationship. Win your beloved’s trust back with love and affection to make your ties stronger and long-lasting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

