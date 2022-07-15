Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 15,'22 states, feel lazy

Sagittarius (Nov 23- Dec 21) You do not feel your usual vigorous self. The stars do not favour your physical being and therefore you will feel a bit lazy and aloof. Your demeanor however in no way will affect your professional life or your relationship with friends and family. You will find that being confined to your own space is a productive change that is bound to bring you many benefits. Your reduced physical activity could turn out to be a blessing in terms of your career, but it could be otherwise in terms of health and your personal life. There will be a general inclination towards being lazy but once you get engaged in something you are bound to put in a wholehearted effort till it is a success.

Sagittarius Finances Today Your finances are in control now but there is no room for exuberance. Refraining from any excess spending could allow you to further strengthen your current financial situation and maybe start your own business.

Sagittarius Family Today Your family will prove to be a safe haven for your today in your hour of need. You will strengthen bonds with relatives whom you have not met in a long time. There could be a sense of bliss within your family life.

Sagittarius Career Today Despite your lack of energy today, you are bound to have quite an eventful day at the workplace. Pending workload could be finished with before the expected time and you could see yourself setting long term goals in terms of your career.

Sagittarius Health Today Although an exciting day awaits you at work, you will be in poor health all day. Either mentally or physically you will feel drained and will be looking forward to going back to bed. Having a fruit-based diet could help pep you up.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You may not be able to dedicate as much of your time or attention towards your partner. While you may have disagreements, bear in mind that it is just temporary and things will get back to normal peppy self.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

